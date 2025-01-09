Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation names the company preparing to take over the Alaska LNG project. Plus, UAF receives funding to harness the potential to develop critical minerals in Alaska. And, two Alaskans recall the time they went birdwatching with former President Jimmy Carter.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.