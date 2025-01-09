Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Thede Tobish, right, with the Carters at Westchester Lagoon. Tobish's wife, Lisa Oakley, is at left.
Thede Tobish
Thede Tobish, right, with the Carters at Westchester Lagoon. Tobish's wife, Lisa Oakley, is at left.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation names the company preparing to take over the Alaska LNG project. Plus, UAF receives funding to harness the potential to develop critical minerals in Alaska. And, two Alaskans recall the time they went birdwatching with former President Jimmy Carter.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes