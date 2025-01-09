Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 9, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation names the company preparing to take over the Alaska LNG project. Plus, UAF receives funding to harness the potential to develop critical minerals in Alaska. And, two Alaskans recall the time they went birdwatching with former President Jimmy Carter.
Reports tonight from:
Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.