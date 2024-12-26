Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 26 2024

Juneau police shoot and kill a woman they say threatened others with a hatchet. Plus, the Columbia becomes the first Alaska Marine Highway ferry with onboard wi-fi - and it's free. And, the Food Bank of Alaska says its seeing record high demand for services.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Ava White in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.