Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 26 2024
Juneau police shoot and kill a woman they say threatened others with a hatchet. Plus, the Columbia becomes the first Alaska Marine Highway ferry with onboard wi-fi - and it's free. And, the Food Bank of Alaska says its seeing record high demand for services.
Reports tonight from:
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ava White in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.