Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 20, 2024

By Tim Rockey
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:44 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Night photo featuring domed capitol.
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
The U.S. Capitol, as seen from the East Plaza.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress is close to passing a change to social security that will help thousands of Alaskans. Plus, the Providence nurses union accuses the hospital of unfair labor practices. And, Homer's Kristen Faulkner returns to Alaska for the first time since winning a pair of Olympic Gold Medals.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Nikolski
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes