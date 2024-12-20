Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress is close to passing a change to social security that will help thousands of Alaskans. Plus, the Providence nurses union accuses the hospital of unfair labor practices. And, Homer's Kristen Faulkner returns to Alaska for the first time since winning a pair of Olympic Gold Medals.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Nikolski

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.