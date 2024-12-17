Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump. Plus, emergency room doctors in Ketchikan go months without pay. And, Soldotna residents kick off the holiday season with a tree-lighting and fireworks.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.