Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Tim Rockey
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKST
The exterior of PeaceHealth Medical Center in Ketchikan at night.
Jack Darrell
/
KRBD
The entrance to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center’s emergency department. December 15, 2024.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump. Plus, emergency room doctors in Ketchikan go months without pay. And, Soldotna residents kick off the holiday season with a tree-lighting and fireworks.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
