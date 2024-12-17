Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska's presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump. Plus, emergency room doctors in Ketchikan go months without pay. And, Soldotna residents kick off the holiday season with a tree-lighting and fireworks.
Reports tonight from:
Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.