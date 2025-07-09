Nome judge who mocked accents should be reprimanded, commission says

A judge serving in Nome could be formally reprimanded, after state officials found he imitated minority litigants’ accents and acted in ways that could damage public trust in the court system.

A report issued Thursday by the Alaska Commission on Judicial Conduct details allegations against Judge Romano DiBenedetto, who has been on administrative leave since March 8. The commission first received a referral regarding DiBenedetto on Feb. 24. DiBenedetto was appointed by Gov. Bill Walker in 2017 and retained by local voters in 2020.

The commission looked into two main issues. First, the commission found that DiBenedetto showed up nearly an hour late to a court hearing on Jan. 8, 2024. Four witnesses named in the report allege the delay was caused by DiBenedetto watching a sports game on TV. The report acknowledged the hearing occurred “after normal work hours”.

When DiBenedetto finally arrived, witnesses claim he joked to attorneys that he was “getting lost." The commission said in its findings this gave the impression that “court matter did not take precedence over a personal activity,” which it deemed was a violation of the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct.

Second, the commission investigated comments DiBenedetto made around courthouse staff. On more than one occasion the report said he “reenacted testimony or comments of participants in judicial proceedings” and created an “appearance of bias” by imitating voices of ethnic minorities.

The commission found the behavior violated the court’s policies for respectful conduct and could hurt confidence in the fairness of the courts.

According to the report, DiBenedetto did not dispute the findings and accepted the commission’s recommendation for a public reprimand. He also apologized to the commission for his actions.

The commission's findings will be submitted to the Alaska Supreme Court, which will make a determination on DiBenedetto’s future in the judicial system.