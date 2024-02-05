This month is a great time to try eating vegan in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

February is the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge, where restaurants around the city highlight vegan options on their menus. From pastries to curries and everything between, chefs are trying out new vegan ideas. On today’s episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll be talking about vegan cooking and what it’s like to run a food-focused business.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Alex Bury, Vegan Outreach and Vegan Chef Challenge coordinator

Joy Kiehn, Gia Dinh Vietnamese Cuisine

Michelle Sinnott, Flaky Pastry

LINK:

Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge webpage

Vegan Outreach website Gia Dinh website

Flaky Pastry Facebook