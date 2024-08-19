Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
What is Project Anchorage and could a sales tax improve the city? | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:49 AM AKDT
A group of business leaders in Anchorage is proposing a sales tax that would fund new community projects and relieve some property tax burdens. But how does this proposal actually work? Why a sales tax, and why now? We took listener calls to discuss Project Anchorage with Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, Jenna Wright, and journalist Larry Persily.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Jenna Wright, President and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
Larry Persily, journalist

LINKS:
Project Anchorage website
"Choose Anchorage: A Framework for Revitalization" report Anchorage Economic Development Corporation website

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
