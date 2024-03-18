Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talking with teens about underage drinking | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:19 PM AKDT
Two teen girls and an adult man sit at a radio studio table.
Asher Farrally (left) and JJ Hanley (right) are teen ambassadors for Anchorage Youth Speak Out: Conversations About Underage Drinking. They were joined by VOA Alaska Coalition Coordinator Aaron Osterback (center) on Hometown, Alaska to discuss teen drinking with host Anne Hillman (not pictured). (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Some young people drink alcohol. Others don’t. It’s pretty obvious on the surface, but the decision making around drinking can be complicated. Many people and experiences shape if and when we decide to drink, and talking about those influences can be hard. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we talk to young people and some adults who support them about alcohol use and how to talk about it.

EVENT INFO:
Anchorage Youth Speak Out: Conversations About Underage DrinkingWednesday, April 24, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
BP Energy Center or virtually

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Aaron Osterback, Volunteers of America-Alaska, coalition coordinator
Asher Farrally, youth speaker
JJ Hanley, youth speaker

LINKS:
VOA Alaska website Facebook
Instagram
Youtube

Hometown, Alaska
Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.or. Read more about Anne here
See stories by Anne Hillman