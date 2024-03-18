Talking with teens about underage drinking | Hometown, Alaska

Some young people drink alcohol. Others don’t. It’s pretty obvious on the surface, but the decision making around drinking can be complicated. Many people and experiences shape if and when we decide to drink, and talking about those influences can be hard. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we talk to young people and some adults who support them about alcohol use and how to talk about it.

