UAA training for health care providers keeps victims of violent crimes from falling through the cracksA forensic training program prepares providers to support patients who’ve experienced violence and to document evidence of violent crimes.
Wrestling is more than just a sport for young people living in many parts of rural Alaska.
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.
A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.
The state document bases the projection on a mixture of increased outmigration and deaths outnumbering births in the region.
Earthquake-resistant buildings can protect us in a disaster, just like strong preventative health measures can keep our health systems resilient.
Home care workers, whose services are needed more as Alaska's population ages, have negotiated for better pay and other benefits.
The rate of methamphetamine found in tests with fentanyl has increased seven fold in the Pacific region since 2015, which worries experts in the field.
Donald Trump has promised a crackdown that could include military strikes in Mexico. Many experts worry his plan will do harm than good.
We discuss the challenges of diagnosing and treating individuals with co-occurring mental health conditions.
About 20,000 customers are being asked to check water intake pipes, in a survey required under federal regulations.
While residents call the road a matter of life and death, environmental advocates say it could threaten vital wildlife habitat.