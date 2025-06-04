Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Recognizing and treating eating disorders in men | Line One

By Prentiss Pemberton
Published June 4, 2025 at 2:57 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
line one logo

While the stereotype persists that eating disorders mainly affect women, the latest research now suggests that these disorders, along with related mental health conditions such as body dysmorphia and subclinical disordered eating behaviors, don’t discriminate based on gender. In fact, nearly a third of people diagnosed with an eating disorder are men. So why is it not talked about more and what are the barriers that prevent more men from getting help with this complex condition? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss resources for recognizing and treating eating disorders in boys and men, and hear the lived experience of what it's like being a young man with an eating disorder.

LISTEN:

The many applications of plastic surgery | Line One
Far from being just cosmetic, plastic surgery is a diverse medical specialty that addresses both physical and emotional healing.
line one logo

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Melissa Wentzel, M.Ed, LPC - Licensed Professional Counselor with Counseling Anchorage
  • John Schu - Librarian & Author of Louder than Hunger, a fictional novel-in-verse based on his experience and emotions living in residential treatment facilities as a young teen with an eating disorder

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at <a href="mailto:lineone@alaskapublic.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lineone@alaskapublic.org</a>.
See stories by Prentiss Pemberton
Latest Episodes