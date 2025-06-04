Recognizing and treating eating disorders in men | Line One

While the stereotype persists that eating disorders mainly affect women, the latest research now suggests that these disorders, along with related mental health conditions such as body dysmorphia and subclinical disordered eating behaviors, don’t discriminate based on gender. In fact, nearly a third of people diagnosed with an eating disorder are men. So why is it not talked about more and what are the barriers that prevent more men from getting help with this complex condition? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss resources for recognizing and treating eating disorders in boys and men, and hear the lived experience of what it's like being a young man with an eating disorder.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

Melissa Wentzel, M.Ed, LPC - Licensed Professional Counselor with Counseling Anchorage

Licensed Professional Counselor with Counseling Anchorage John Schu - Librarian & Author of Louder than Hunger, a fictional novel-in-verse based on his experience and emotions living in residential treatment facilities as a young teen with an eating disorder

