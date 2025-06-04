Recognizing and treating eating disorders in men | Line One
While the stereotype persists that eating disorders mainly affect women, the latest research now suggests that these disorders, along with related mental health conditions such as body dysmorphia and subclinical disordered eating behaviors, don’t discriminate based on gender. In fact, nearly a third of people diagnosed with an eating disorder are men. So why is it not talked about more and what are the barriers that prevent more men from getting help with this complex condition? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests discuss resources for recognizing and treating eating disorders in boys and men, and hear the lived experience of what it's like being a young man with an eating disorder.
LISTEN:
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Melissa Wentzel, M.Ed, LPC - Licensed Professional Counselor with Counseling Anchorage
- John Schu - Librarian & Author of Louder than Hunger, a fictional novel-in-verse based on his experience and emotions living in residential treatment facilities as a young teen with an eating disorder
RELATED:
- Louder than Hunger by John Schu
- Alaska Eating disorder Alliance | AKEDA
- Counseling Anchorage
- Opinion: We Alaskans need to talk about eating disorders, including among boys | Anchorage Daily News
- Eating Disorders in Men and Boys | National Eating Disorder Association
- Unrecognized eating disorders in boys and young men | American Psychological Association
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies