Closing the Gap with the American Cancer Society | Line One

Cancer touches nearly every family in America, and in Alaska, where geography, cost, and access create even steeper barriers, the burden can feel especially isolating. One in two men and one in three women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The American Cancer Society works to fund cancer research across the country, but the scope of their work and support is much greater. In communities across the state, they provide free lodging during treatment, rides to chemotherapy appointments, help navigating care, and advocate for health policies that save lives.

Host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests discuss the work of the American Cancer Society on this next Line One.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Charissa Habeger - Director, American Cancer Society of Alaska

Director, American Cancer Society of Alaska Johna Beech - Longtime American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer



