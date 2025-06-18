The Anchorage Weekender: Solstice celebrations, a butterfly count and 6 more local events

Saturday is the longest day of the year.

In Anchorage, that means 19 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.

We want to help you celebrate the sun.

From the city’s downtown Summer Solstice Festival to a volunteer butterfly count, here are eight events you might want to check out.

1. Navy Week at the Loussac Library

Learn about the United States Navy, meet sailors from the USS Constitution and hone your knot-tying skills at the Loussac Library from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday. The event is part of Navy Week , which brings personnel and equipment for stays in U.S. cities to highlight their work and meet the public.

2. Spenard Song Circle

Sit back and enjoy songwriters Emma Hill, Daniel Firmin and Jack Bennett as they perform and discuss their work at Rage City Vintage on Friday. They’ll dust off old songs or debut new ones while giving you a peek into their creative process in an intimate setting. Mocktail hour is 6 to 7 p.m. and music is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

3. Chugach Fest 2025

Head to the mountains for a two-day music festival featuring over a dozen local bands and some outdoor fun. Chugach Fest runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Arctic Valley Ski Area . Scenic chairlift rides will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket prices range depending on your age and if your camping.

4. Downtown Summer Solstice Festival

Celebrate the longest day of the year with food, drink, music and dance this Saturday. Check out over 60 local vendors, two beer gardens, food trucks and activities for the whole family. The event is from noon to 5 p.m. and takes place on 4th Avenue from D to G streets. Make sure to stop by the Alaska Public Media booth for Anchorage’s first ever Be My Neighbor Day . Families can enjoy meet-and-greets with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, interactive activity stations promoting kindness and creativity, storytime sessions and a sock donation drive supporting local women and children in need with AWAIC.

5. Alaska Mountain Bike Fest and Summer Solstice Celebration

Get gnarly on Saturday and enjoy all things MTB including races, clinics and demos at Hilltop Ski Area starting at 1 p.m. You can chow down and sip beverages on the patio while a DJ pumps out the jams. Live music featuring Saucy Yoda and SunDog starts at 7:30 p.m. and the chairlift will be open until midnight.

6. Sousapalooza 2025

Listen in or join along with musicians of all skill levels to experience the music of John Phillips Sousa in this celebration of “The March King.” Musicians can sign up here . All you need is your instrument, a stand, a chair and red, white and blue attire. The event starts at noon on Saturday on the Anchorage Museum lawn.

7. Annual butterfly count and a garden party

Contribute to citizen science and help the North American Butterfly Association’s Butterfly Count Program on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Campbell Creek Science Center . You won’t need any experience, but it is weather dependent. You can sign up by emailing sciencecenter@blm.gov. If butterflies aren’t your thing, you can take part in the Alaska Wildflower Garden Work Party from 9 a.m. to noon. You can learn about how to garden using native plants and get to know our local wildflowers with help from Alaska Native Plant Society volunteers. Sign up here .

8. Women’s Community Clothes Swap

Join nonprofit community center The Workshop for a chance to clean out your closet or refresh your wardrobe on Sunday. You can take home as much clothing as you bring and any leftover items will be donated to FashionPact . The event goes from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1120 Huffman Road, Suite 11.

Have an event we should consider for “The Anchorage Weekender?” Email it to us at news@alaskapublic.org.