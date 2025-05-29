Celebrate Kindness And Community At Be My Neighbor Day! | June 21

📅 Saturday, June 21, 2025

🕚 Noon – 5 PM

📍 Kid Zone, Downtown Summer Solstice Festival, Anchorage

Cost: Free and open to the public

Join Alaska Public Media for the first-ever Be My Neighbor Day celebration in Anchorage, happening Saturday, June 21 during the Downtown Summer Solstice Festival. Inspired by Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and the legacy of Fred Rogers, this free, family-friendly event is all about celebrating what it means to be a good neighbor.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Meet Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat

Get your camera ready! Families can enjoy photo ops and storytime sessions with two of their favorite PBS KIDS characters.

Get your camera ready! Families can enjoy photo ops and storytime sessions with two of their favorite PBS KIDS characters. Hands-On Activity Stations

Explore interactive, educational activities from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and PBS KIDS, designed to encourage kindness, sharing, and creativity.

Explore interactive, educational activities from and PBS KIDS, designed to encourage kindness, sharing, and creativity. Joy Card Station

Kids can create handmade notes of encouragement that will be delivered to children and families in transition after the event.

Kids can create handmade notes of encouragement that will be delivered to children and families in transition after the event. Sock Donation Drive

Bring new women’s and children’s socks to donate to AWAIC (Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis). A collection box will be available at the event and in the Alaska Public Media lobby in the days leading up to it.

Be My Neighbor Day is presented in partnership with Kids' Corps, Inc., a shared effort to strengthen family engagement and promote community connection across Anchorage.

We hope to see you there for a day of fun, learning, and heartfelt community spirit!

For more updates and information, check back here or follow us on social media @AKkidslearn.

Partner organizations: