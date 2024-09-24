Cozy reading recommendations for the fall and winter | Talk of Alaska

As the temperatures outside drop, the temptation to curl up next to the fireplace with a good book only grows. A memorable novel can take us out of the dark and cold and transport us somewhere entirely new. So what do bookstore owners and librarians say are the best new reads? What role do these gathering places play in the larger community? We discuss reading recommendations for the colder seasons on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Madilyn Rose

GUESTS:

Taylor Jordan - Owner, Black Birch Books

Owner, Black Birch Books Andi Haley - Adult Services Supervisor, Anchorage Public Library

Adult Services Supervisor, Anchorage Public Library Mary Ann Cockle - Owner, Fireside Books

Related:

Books discussed during the program (plus some extras):

The Centre: A Novel by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi Dracula by Bram Stoker

by Bram Stoker Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

by Bonnie Garmus Altered Carbon by Richard K. Morgan

by Richard K. Morgan The Spirit Bears its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

by Andrew Joseph White The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells

series by Martha Wells Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

by Daphne du Maurier Black Woods Blue Sky by Eowyn Ivey (Releasing in February 2025)

by Eowyn Ivey (Releasing in February 2025) Rivers and Ice: A Woman’s Journey Toward Family and Forgiveness by Susan Pope

by Susan Pope The Martian and Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

and by Andy Weir Dersu Uzala originally by Vladimir Arsenyev. Translated into Dersu the Hunter or Dersu the Trapper depending on translation

originally by Vladimir Arsenyev. Translated into or depending on translation Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

by Rebecca Yarros A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass

by Sarah J. Mass Trapline Twins, Riding the Wild Side of Denali, and Dog Driver by Miki and Julie Collins

and by Miki and Julie Collins Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy: by David Zucchino

by David Zucchino Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention and How to Think Deeply Again: By Johann Hari

By Johann Hari Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

by Kirsten Miller The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It by Tilar J. Mazzeo

by Tilar J. Mazzeo The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester

by Simon Winchester A Wolf Called Romeo by Nick Jans

by Nick Jans A Trip to the Stars by Nicholas Christopher

by Nicholas Christopher Sacred Instructions by Sherri Mitchell

by Sherri Mitchell Shadows on the Koyukuk by Sidney Huntington and Jim Rearden

by Sidney Huntington and Jim Rearden Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

by Leo Tolstoy The Dream that is Childhood by Sandra Wassilie

by Sandra Wassilie 84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff

by Helene Hanff The Shadow Speaker by Nnedi Okorafor

by Nnedi Okorafor A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

by Naomi Novik The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lunch

by Scott Lunch Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon

by Cat Bohannon The House in the Cerulean Sea and Somewhere beyond the Sea by TJ Klune

and by TJ Klune The Midnight Library and The Life Impossible by Matt Haig

and by Matt Haig Spawn Till You Die: The Fin Art of Ray Troll by Ray Troll

by Ray Troll Uncommon Weather: Alaska Stories by Rich Chiappone

by Rich Chiappone Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

by Ron Chernow The Widows by Jess Montgomery

by Jess Montgomery Sivulliq: Ancestor by Lily Tuzroyluke

by Lily Tuzroyluke Caught in the Rush by W. Mace Brady

by W. Mace Brady Last Letters from Attu by Mary Breu

by Mary Breu Answering Alaska’s Call by Linda Fritz

by Linda Fritz Two Old Women by Thelma Wallis

by Thelma Wallis Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

by Robin Wall Kimmerer The Queen of Fairbanks by Tricia Brown

by Tricia Brown Out of the Dark A Memoir by Marian Elliott

Other authors mentioned during the show:

Mary Roach

Erik Larson

David Gann

Timothy Egan

David McCullough

Colum McCann

