-
KSKA: Friday, December 1 at 2:45pm Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting two shows for the holidays this year. Codie Costellodirects Our Friends, The Enemy by Alex Gwyther, a play that recounts the Christmas "miracle" that happened during World War I in the trenches between German and British soldiers. And, Colby Bleicher directs Fancy Nancy, The Musical with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo and Music and lyrics by Danny Abosch about the beloved eccentric "Fancy Nancy" as she and her friends prepare to perform in their very first show. Our Friends, The Enemy performs evenings December 1-24 and Fancy Nancy, The Musical performs matinees December 2-17. Codie Costello drops by Stage Talk this week to chat about both shows.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, February 10 at 2:45pm Anchorage Opera Company is presenting Tom Cipullo's opera Glory Denied based on the true story of the longest held American captive during the Vietnam War and what happens with his life when he returns. Stage Director Helena Binder and Conductor Douglas Kinney Frostdrop by the studio this week to tell us about their unique concept of how they have chosen to present this moving story. Glory Denied performs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre starting February 10th and going through the 18th.LISTEN NOW
-
This week on Stage Talk we talk about four theatres, three guests and two shows. Sound complicated? Toss Pot Productions is presenting a workshop production at Cyrano's Theatre of Kevin Armento's fascinating play about women disguising themselves as men to join the military during the American Civil War in Good Men Wanted. And then, RKP Productions is presenting one of Shakespeare's most intriguing plays, The Winter's Tale at Out North Contemporary Art House. The common link is Teresa Pond, Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director who also happens to be the director for The Winter's Tale. Join Stage Talk this week for a lively discussion with Teresa, Carrie Yanagawa and Jill Sowerwine about both of these shows opening February 26th.KSKA: Friday, February 26 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
-
Cyrano's Theatre Company starts off the new year with Kurt Vonnegut Jr.'s Happy Birthday Wanda June and director Dick Reichman, along with actors Krista Schwarting and Mark Stoneburner, drop by the studio this week to talk about it. Happy Birthday Wanda June opens January 15th and runs through February 7th.KSKA: Friday, January 8 at 2:45pm DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
At its core, theatre is storytelling and in Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's re-telling of Homer's The Illiad as An Illiad a poet appears in an empty theatre to tell a story about sacrifice, war and the rage of mankind. Bostin Christopher, as The Poet, and Director Art Rotch visit Stage Talk to tell us the story of this remarkable play being presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Sydney Laurence Theatre October 24th through November 2nd.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
-
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, a mission that has cost nearly 18 hundred American lives, and many struggle to justify. Alaska Congressman Don Young has always opposed the war, he says America cannot win.
-
The war on terror has created a lot of military widows in the U.S. since it began in 2001. But it can be difficult for grieving wives to connect with people who understand what they’re going through.
-
Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00amIt hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge.