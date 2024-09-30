This week on Stage Talk we talk about four theatres, three guests and two shows. Sound complicated? Toss Pot Productions is presenting a workshop production at Cyrano's Theatre of Kevin Armento's fascinating play about women disguising themselves as men to join the military during the American Civil War in Good Men Wanted. And then, RKP Productions is presenting one of Shakespeare's most intriguing plays, The Winter's Tale at Out North Contemporary Art House. The common link is Teresa Pond, Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director who also happens to be the director for The Winter's Tale. Join Stage Talk this week for a lively discussion with Teresa, Carrie Yanagawa and Jill Sowerwine about both of these shows opening February 26th.KSKA: Friday, February 26 at 2:45pmDownload Audio

