Cyrano's Happy Birthday Wanda June

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 8, 2016 at 12:30 PM AKST

Cyrano's Theatre Company starts off the new year with Kurt Vonnegut Jr.'s Happy Birthday Wanda June and director Dick Reichman, along with actors Krista Schwarting and Mark Stoneburner, drop by the studio this week to talk about it. Happy Birthday Wanda June opens January 15th and runs through February 7th.

HOST:

GUESTS: 


  • Dick Reichman: Director, Cyrano's Happy Birthday Wanda June

  • Mark Stoneburner: Actor, Cyrano's Happy Birthday Wanda June

  • Krista Schwarting: Actor, Cyrano's Happy Birthday Wanda June

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, January 8, at 2:45 p.m.

