Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00am

It hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge. On the next Talk of Alaska we’ll get a progress report from the first Hispanic-American to head the American Civil Liberties Union.



Download Audio

HOST:





Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE:



LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 12, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Click here to find previous Talk of Alaskas