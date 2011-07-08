Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Steve Heimel
July 8, 2011

Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00am

It hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs.  But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge.  On the next Talk of Alaska we’ll get a progress report from the first Hispanic-American to head the American Civil Liberties Union.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 12, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

