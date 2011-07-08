The ACLU
Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00am
It hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge. On the next Talk of Alaska we’ll get a progress report from the first Hispanic-American to head the American Civil Liberties Union.
- Anthony Romero, Executive Director, American Civil Liberties Union
