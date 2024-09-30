-
As we approach this fall’s election, Alaska Public Media is striving to learn what’s on voters’ minds. It’s a project we call “The View From Here.”
Primaries or ranked choice? Vote Yes and Vote No make the case for ballot measure 2 | Alaska InsightCandidates aren't the only boxes on the ballot come November 4th. Ballot measure 2 seeks to shift elections from primaries to ranked choice voting, and would also require more disclosure of campaign funding on future campaigns. Proponents say it's a more equitable voting system, but opponents say it adds confusion to the voting process.
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
When Bethel voters head to the polls Oct. 4 they will be essentially electing an entire council.
The Fairbanks Borough opposes the inclusion of rural areas all the way out to the coast in one of its districts and the Aleutians East Borough does not want to be split up.
Sealaska’s board elections are online this year. The Southeast-based regional Native corporation has set up a new system for shareholder balloting. Voting, meanwhile, is a little quieter this time around because the ballot has no resolutions. But it’s not for lack of trying.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...
Monday, the state Redistricting Board approved new boundaries for legislative districts. Lawsuits are likely. The new maps also will face federal review to be sure they do not dilute Native voting power.