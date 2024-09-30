This week on Stage Talk, director Elizabeth Hanson talks about Valley Performing Arts' production of The Trip to Bountiful. Written in 1953 by Horton Foote, who also wrote the play To Kill a Mockingbird, (based on the book written by Harper Lee), this play became an award-winning movie in 1985. The Trip to Bountiful opens tonight in Wasilla and runs through May 27.KSKA: Friday 5/11 at 2:45 pm

Listen