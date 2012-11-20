Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VPA presents the musical Cotton Patch Gospel

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 19, 2012 at 8:59 PM AKST

Cotton Patch Gospel presents a retelling of the The Book of Matthew but this time with folk and bluegrass music and set in Georgia. Join Stage Talk guests Director Henry Woodall and Todd Broste who plays Matthew as they give Jean and Steven an insight into this intriguing and entertaining play which opens November 23rd and runs through December 23rd at Valley Performing Arts in Wasilla.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 23, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mailRSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download Audio
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt