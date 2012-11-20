VPA presents the musical Cotton Patch Gospel

Cotton Patch Gospel presents a retelling of the The Book of Matthew but this time with folk and bluegrass music and set in Georgia. Join Stage Talk guests Director Henry Woodall and Todd Broste who plays Matthew as they give Jean and Steven an insight into this intriguing and entertaining play which opens November 23rd and runs through December 23rd at Valley Performing Arts in Wasilla.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 23, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

