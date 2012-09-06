Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published September 6, 2012 at 5:52 PM AKDT

“Does your dog bite?”

“No.”

“Ouch! I thought you said your dog did not bite!”

“That is not my dog…”

Who can forget classic lines like this? Join Stage Talk host Steve and Jean as they talk about Valley Performing Arts’s upcoming production of one of the classic Pink Panther films translated to the stage by William Gleason.

HOSTS:

GUEST: Garry Forrester, executive director, Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 7, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

