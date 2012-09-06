The Pink Panther Strikes Again

“Does your dog bite?”

“No.”

“Ouch! I thought you said your dog did not bite!”

“That is not my dog…”

Who can forget classic lines like this? Join Stage Talk host Steve and Jean as they talk about Valley Performing Arts’s upcoming production of one of the classic Pink Panther films translated to the stage by William Gleason.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUEST: Garry Forrester, executive director, Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 7, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

