DeathTrap at VPA
Think you know what's going on? Guess again. And again. Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of the most popular comedy-thrillers in recent years in Deathtrap, Ira Levin's Tony Award nominated play. Director, Vanessa Warner and Tammy Parker from VPA join host Jean Paal to talk about the show.
HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic
GUESTS:
- Vanessa Warner, Director, Death Trap at Valley Performing Arts
- Tammy Parker, Public Relations Director, Valley Performing Arts
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 19, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
