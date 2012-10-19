Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
DeathTrap at VPA

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 19, 2012 at 2:01 PM AKDT

Think you know what's going on? Guess again. And again. Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of the most popular comedy-thrillers in recent years in Deathtrap, Ira Levin's Tony Award nominated play. Director, Vanessa Warner and Tammy Parker from VPA join host Jean Paal to talk about the show.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 19, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mailRSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

"Porter" played by Phil Vincent and "Myra Bruhl" played by Yvonne Oliver in DeathTrap at VPA.
"Porter" played by Phil Vincent and "Helga Ten Dorp" played by Deb Blanchard in DeathTrap at VPA. Photo courtesy VPA.
Kristin Spack
