DeathTrap at VPA

Think you know what's going on? Guess again. And again. Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of the most popular comedy-thrillers in recent years in Deathtrap, Ira Levin's Tony Award nominated play. Director, Vanessa Warner and Tammy Parker from VPA join host Jean Paal to talk about the show.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

Vanessa Warner , Director, Death Trap at Valley Performing Arts

Tammy Parker, Public Relations Director, Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 19, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

