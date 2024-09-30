-
upcoming presentation of "Tiny Beautiful Things." It's based on the book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar” by author Cheryl Strayed.
-
Seen a good book lately? How about eighty-six? In ninety-eight minutes. Join Jaron Carlson and Jay Burns, two-thirds of the cast of Cyrano's Theatre Company's production of All The Great Books (abridged), another in the series of hilarious shows developed by The Reduced Shakespeare Company (those folks who brought you The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)) as they give us a backstage tour as to how it all comes together. All The Great Books (abridged) runs March 28th-April 20th.KSKA: Friday, March 21, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
"Chuckles the Chipmunk" couldn't make it, but the next best thing did when James Jensen and Caleb Swan from Anchorage Community Theatre's production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns drop by to talk about this heart-warming comedy opening March 7th and running through the 30th.KSKA: Friday, 2/28 at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
"To sell out or not to sell out, that is the question" in Yussef El Guindi's comedy about Ashraf, a struggling actor who must choose between a humble, yet artistically rewarding career on stage and playing a stereotypical terrorist in a film (albeit with a beautiful woman and gads of money!). Join playwright Yussef El Guindi of Jihad Jones and the Kalashnikov Babes along with director Dick Reichman this week on Stage Talk as they talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company's latest offering running through March 9th.KSKA: Friday, 2/21 at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and actor Charity Pomeroy join Jean and Steve this week to talk about Arlitia's latest play, Rush at Everlasting being brought to town by Perseverance Theatre of Juneau, performing at the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 14th through the 23rd.KSKA: Friday 2/14 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
There's more than what just meets the eye in this week's Stage Talk as Scenic Designer Daniel Carlgren and Costume Designer Colleen Metzger from the University of Alaska Anchorage's Department of Theatre and Dancestop by to talk about creating the evocative world of Tennessee Williams' powerful drama, The Night of the Iguana opening February 14th and running through March 2nd.KSKA: Friday 2/7 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
Feeling a little in the dumps? Charly Rentz as "Pollyanna" will make you smile as she is joined by fellow cast members to talk about Valley Performing Artsproduction of Susan Pargman's adaptation of this classic tale of the eternal optimist performing February 14th through March 9th.KSKA: Friday 1/31 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
It's comic mayhem with a pretend matron as Anchorage Community Theatrebrings the hilarious Charley's Aunt to the stage. Linda Benson and Carl Bright visit Stage Talk this week to talk about Brandon Thomas' classic farce opening January 24th and running through February 16th.KSKA: Friday, January 24th at 2:45pmListen Now
-
Four guests, two shows, fifteen minutes. That's what happens this week on Stage Talk when folks from Anchorage Opera come by to talk about Rossini's The Marriage Contract and Schubert's Die Winterreise, two offerings from the company this January and March.KSKA: Friday 1/17 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
It's reunion time and these five women from North Carolina make the best of it every five years. Now it's time for you to join them this week on Stage Talk as Marcia Beck and Lori Harris from VPA'sproduction of the playwright team of Jones, Hope and Wooten's The Dixie Swim Club tell us all about the show opening January 10th and running through the 26th.KSKA: Friday 1/10 at 2:45pmListen Now