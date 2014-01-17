Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Opera crowds the mic

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 17, 2014 at 1:48 PM AKST

Four guests, two shows, fifteen minutes. That's what happens this week on Stage Talk when folks from Anchorage Opera come by to talk about Rossini's The Marriage Contractand Schubert's Die Winterreise, two offerings from the company this January and March.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 17th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
