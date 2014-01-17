Anchorage Opera crowds the mic

Four guests, two shows, fifteen minutes. That's what happens this week on Stage Talk when folks from Anchorage Opera come by to talk about Rossini's The Marriage Contractand Schubert's Die Winterreise, two offerings from the company this January and March.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 17th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

