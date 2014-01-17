Anchorage Opera crowds the mic
Four guests, two shows, fifteen minutes. That's what happens this week on Stage Talk when folks from Anchorage Opera come by to talk about Rossini's The Marriage Contractand Schubert's Die Winterreise, two offerings from the company this January and March.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Kevin Patterson, Executive Director, Anchorage Opera
- Richard Gordon, Associate Conductor and Coach, Anchorage Opera
- Rachel Hastings, "Fanny", The Marriage Contract
- Emerson Eads, "Edoardo" The Marriage Contract
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 17th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
