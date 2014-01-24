It's comic mayhem with a pretend matron as Anchorage Community Theatrebrings the hilarious Charley's Aunt to the stage. Linda Benson and Carl Bright visit Stage Talk this week to talk about Brandon Thomas' classic farce opening January 24th and running through February 16th.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Linda Benson , Director, ACT's Charley's Aunt

, Director, ACT's Carl Bright, "Jack Chesney", ACT'sCharley's Aunt

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 24th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

