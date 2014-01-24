Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ACT's Charley's Aunt

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 24, 2014 at 2:36 PM AKST

It's comic mayhem with a pretend matron as Anchorage Community Theatrebrings the hilarious Charley's Aunt to the stage. Linda Benson and Carl Bright visit Stage Talk this week to talk about Brandon Thomas' classic farce opening January 24th and running through February 16th.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Linda Benson, Director, ACT's Charley's Aunt

  • Carl Bright, "Jack Chesney", ACT'sCharley's Aunt

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 24th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt