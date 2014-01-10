Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VPA's Dixie Swim Club

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 10, 2014 at 3:00 PM AKST

It's reunion time and these five women from North Carolina make the best of it every five years. Now it's time for you to join them this week on Stage Talk as Marcia Beck and Lori Harris from VPA'sproduction of the playwright team of Jones, Hope and Wooten's The Dixie Swim Club tell us all about the show opening January 10th and running through the 26th.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 10th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt