-
As part of the Active Minds Speaker Bureau, former combat veteran Bryan Adams visited Alaska in late February. He spoke about his personal journey as Iraq War combat veteran being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome in the University of Alaska Anchorage student union. Listen to Bryan's talk hosted by the UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
"We talk to them differently. We dress them differently. We have very different role models for them and of course the toys are different." In her book, Pink Brain, Blue Brain: How Small Differences Grow Into Troublesome Gaps - And What We Can Do About it neuroscientist Dr. Lise Eliot warns that culturally promoted gender differences are having negative effects on the brain development of our young girls and boys. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Dr. Eliot's talk hosted by Best Beginnings at the Wilda Marston Theater in Anchorage.KSKA: Tuesday 3/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council this week on Addressing Alaskans, Juneau-native and professor of International Studies at Pai Chai University in S. Korea, Dr. Jocelyn Clark explores the "the Korean Wave," national branding, and the idea of soft power. What does the success of Psy's "Gangnam Style" say about the globalization of culture? KSKA: Tuesday 2/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
"The first question in addiction is not why the addiction, but why the pain? And if you understand a human being's pain, you cannot look at their genes" Dr. Gabor Maté explained to members of Alaska's medical community at the Alaska Health Summit in January. Based on his bestselling book "The Hungry Ghost: A Biospsychosocial Perspective on Addiction, from Heroin to Workaholism" listen to Dr. Dr. Maté's talk recorded in Anchorage this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/57495394 Dall's Sheep Research in the Chugach Range: Lamb Capture from ADF&G on Vimeo.Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.KSKA: Thursday 2/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
"Alaska is the third most dependent on fluctuations in the global economy" Senior economist, Gary Schlossberg reported at the Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center of Alaska on January 15. Schlossberg describes what's changed for international and national economies going into 2013, followed by a Statewide Economic Review and 2013 Forecast presented by Pat Burden of Northern Economics this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 1/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A panel discussion at the University of Alaska Anchorage Friday night will be the culmination of a series of talks that were organized by the ANCSA at 40 committee.