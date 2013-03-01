"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, February 26, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 26, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: January 30, 2013 Dena'ina Center Anchorage

SPEAKERS: Richard Florida, Professor at the University of Toronto and NYU; Senior Editor of The Atlantic and author of The Rise of the Creative Class

HOST: Anchorage Economic Development Corporation



