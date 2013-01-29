What's Next for the Post Meltdown Economy?

"Alaska is the third most dependent on fluctuations in the global economy" Senior economist, Gary Schlossberg reported at the Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center of Alaska on January 15. Schlossberg describes what's changed for international and national economies going into 2013, followed by a Statewide Economic Review and 2013 Forecast presented by Pat Burden of Northern Economics this week on Addressing Alaskans.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: January 15, 2013 at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage

SPEAKERS:





Gary Schlossberg, Vice President and Senior Economist, Wells Capital Management

Vice President and Senior Economist, Wells Capital Management Pat Burden, President and Principal Economist, Northern Economics

HOST: World Trade Center of Alaska

EVENT: Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon (Anchorage)



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska.

