-
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 8/22 at 2:00 pm
-
The U.S. Justice Department today (Wednesday) gave its approval - or preclearance - to Alaska's new redistricting plan. Alaska Redistricting Board Chair Taylor Bickford says the Amended Proclamation Plan can now be used as a voting map for the November elections.
-
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
-
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason heard oral arguments today in a case against the state division of elections. Judge Gleason is weighing whether or not…
-
The Legislative Ethics Committee today (Thursday) partially resolved a question from candidates and voters concerned about their representation after the…
-
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
-
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
-
The state's Redistricting Board met today (Thursday) to approve a new plan in light of an Alaska Supreme Court order. On March 14, the state Supreme Court ordered the plan be redrawn protecting the requirements of the Alaska Constitution. Read More
-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
-
A new report from the Government Accountability Office - or GAO - raises questions about Shell's plan to drill exploratory wells in the Arctic Ocean this…