The first day of school

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published August 17, 2012 at 5:00 PM AKDT
ASD superintendent Jim Browder.
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.

GUEST: Jim Browder, superintendent, Anchorage School District

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 22, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: (Hometown, Alaska will not repeat this week. RUNNING can be heard Wednesday 7:00 - 10:00 pm)

Charles Wohlforth
