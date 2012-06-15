Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan

Alaska Public Media
Published June 14, 2012 at 10:02 PM AKDT

The Legislative Ethics Committee today (Thursday) partially resolved a question from candidates and voters concerned about their representation after the effects of redistricting kick in. The five public and four legislative members of the panel unanimously decided that,  after the General Election in November,  incumbent legislators  will have free rein to use their office, staff and state resources to provide services to their new constituents.

