library

  • News
    Community Pulls Together for Library
    Ellen Lockyer
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb48c70000Sutton residents are looking forward to the opening of the town's new library. The project has attracted major funders, while the Matanuska Susitna Borough is on board as grants administrator. Despite excitement about the new library, bookworms in town have fond memories of the old one.
  • News
    Nancy Pearl, Super Librarian
    Charles Wohlforth
    Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.Wednesday 10/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Ester Residents Raise Money for a Library
    Tim Ellis
    Dozens of Ester residents and many others gathered in the community west of Fairbanks recently as part of an effort to raise money to build a library there.
  • Programs
    Celebrating the Loussac Library's 25th Anniversary
    Kristin Spack
    Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 14, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - WashingtonSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) looks over archival materials with Librarian of Congress Dr. James Billington (left)…