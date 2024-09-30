-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb48c70000Sutton residents are looking forward to the opening of the town's new library. The project has attracted major funders, while the Matanuska Susitna Borough is on board as grants administrator. Despite excitement about the new library, bookworms in town have fond memories of the old one.
Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.Wednesday 10/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Dozens of Ester residents and many others gathered in the community west of Fairbanks recently as part of an effort to raise money to build a library there.
Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party.
Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - WashingtonSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) looks over archival materials with Librarian of Congress Dr. James Billington (left)…