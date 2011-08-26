Celebrating the Loussac Library's 25th Anniversary
Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pm
This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party. A reading of Shane Mitchell's play, The Courtship of Zack and Ada about the quest for statehood and the romance of Ada Harper and Zack Loussac is set for September 23rd.
HOST: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman
GUESTS:
- Toni McPherson, Communications Director, Loussac Library
- Shane Mitchell, Anchorage playwright; artistic director, TBA Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: August 29, 2011 at 1:00 p.m.
