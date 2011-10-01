Nancy Pearl, Super Librarian
Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.
Books mentioned by Nancy Pearl on Hometown Alaska, October 5, 2011
- Suzanne Collins, Gregor the Overlander
- Ally Condie, Matched trilogy
- Marie Lu, Legend
- M.T. Anderson, Feed, and Whales on Stilts
- Joan Aiken, The Wolves of Willoughby Chase
- Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis
- Neil Gaimon, Neverwhere
- Robin McKinley, Sunshine
- Pamela Dean, Tam Lin
- Lois McMaster Bujold, Vorkosigan saga
- Barbara Hambly, Those Who Hunt the Night
- Glen Duncan, The Last Werewolf
- Gennifer Choldenko, Al Capone Does My Shirts
- Helen Cresswell, Ordinary Jack
- Alexandra Fuller, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight
- Betty Smith, Joy in the Morning
- Mary Carr, The Liar’s Club
- Haven Kimmel, A Girl Named Zippy
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
- Nancy Pearl,author and librarian
- Karen Keller, director, Anchorage Public Library
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 5, 2011. 2:00 - 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 5, 2011. 7:00 - 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
