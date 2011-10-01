Nancy Pearl, Super Librarian

Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.



Books mentioned by Nancy Pearl on Hometown Alaska, October 5, 2011





Suzanne Collins, Gregor the Overlander

Ally Condie, Matched trilogy

trilogy Marie Lu, Legend

M.T. Anderson, Feed , and Whales on Stilts

, and Joan Aiken, The Wolves of Willoughby Chase

Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis

Neil Gaimon, Neverwhere

Robin McKinley, Sunshine

Pamela Dean, Tam Lin

Lois McMaster Bujold, Vorkosigan saga

Barbara Hambly, Those Who Hunt the Night

Glen Duncan, The Last Werewolf

Gennifer Choldenko, Al Capone Does My Shirts

Helen Cresswell, Ordinary Jack

Alexandra Fuller, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

Betty Smith, Joy in the Morning

Mary Carr, The Liar’s Club

Haven Kimmel, A Girl Named Zippy

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:



LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 5, 2011. 2:00 - 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 5, 2011. 7:00 - 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)