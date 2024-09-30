-
Workers will have to wear masks when traveling to Bristol Bay and quarantine themselves for two weeks immediately on arrival.
Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification, and colder waters are becoming more acidic than warm waters. What does this mean for Alaska and its fisheries – especially crabs and oysters? Or for the food chain that feeds other species in the ocean? The answers are beginning to come in from the scientific world, and we’ll learn more about ocean acidification on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 2/17 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
Over sixty percent of the United States' fisheries are in Alaska. In a melting Arctic new markets for Alaska seafood will become more easily accessible. How will a changing environment impact how we manage fisheries in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans our month-long series of Arctic Imperative Summit talks continues with Morgen Crow and Clem Tillion discussing "Alaska's Fisheries: The Bering Sea and the Arctic." In the second half of the program, MSNBC's Chris Matthews talks about the role of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.KSKA: Thursday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council yesterday directed its staff to do a scientific review of evidence that some areas of the Bering Sea are such rich fish habitat they should be protected...Read More
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
A clan conference held last week in Sitka showed Southeast Natives stepping up their participation with both federal and state agencies in fisheries…
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council began taking public comment yesterday on measures to reduce the number of Chum Salmon caught incidentally by…
The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is on two hour notice. Two-hour notice means when a fishery is called, officials will give the fleet a minimum of two hours to get into position.
The CEO of the Community Development Quota group for the Aleutian Islands Region says there will be major expansion at processing plants in False Pass and Atka. Mike Mason tells us that Larry Cotter announced the plan at the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference economic summit recently.
Coming up this week: Gulf fixed gear fishermen get a surprise cod opening to end the year; it looks like there'll be another herring fishery this spring in Behm Canal, and how sunlight makes spilled oil especially deadly to fish.