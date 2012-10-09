Alaska's Fisheries / U.S. Presidential Election 2012

Over sixty percent of the United States' fisheries are in Alaska. In a melting Arctic new markets for Alaska seafood will become more easily accessible. How will a changing environment impact how we manage fisheries in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans our month-long series of Arctic Imperative Summit talks continues with Morgen Crow and Clem Tillion discussing "Alaska's Fisheries: The Bering Sea and the Arctic." In the second half of the program, MSNBC's Chris Matthews talks about the role of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.



Clem Tillion, long-time commercial fisherman, nine-term Alaska state legislator, and past chairman of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council

Morgen Crow, executive director, Coastal Villages Region Fund

Chris Matthews, Host, "Hardball with Chris Matthews" on MSNBC and "The Chris Matthews Show" on NBC

