Alaska's Fisheries / U.S. Presidential Election 2012

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 8, 2012 at 10:01 PM AKDT

Over sixty percent of the United States' fisheries are in Alaska. In a melting Arctic new markets for Alaska seafood will become more easily accessible. How will a changing environment impact how we manage fisheries in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans our month-long series of Arctic Imperative Summit talks continues with Morgen Crow and Clem Tillion discussing "Alaska's Fisheries: The Bering  Sea and the Arctic."  In the second half of the program, MSNBC's Chris Matthews talks about the role of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

SPEAKERS:


  • Clem Tillion, long-time commercial fisherman, nine-term Alaska state legislator, and past chairman of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council

  • Morgen Crow, executive director, Coastal Villages Region Fund

  • Chris Matthews, Host, "Hardball with Chris Matthews" on MSNBC and "The Chris Matthews Show" on NBC

HOST: Alaska Dispatch

EVENT: Arctic Imperative Summit 2012

RECORDED: August 25, 2012 at Alyeska Resort

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, October 11, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, October 11, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

