00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb31a20000Tim Meyers, Meyers Farm, Bethel, Alaska. Photo: Meyers Farm websiteIn what many would consider the least likely location for a farm, Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska is thriving and according to owner Tim Meyers, Bethel soil just might be "the last good fertile ground on our planet." Meyers Farm now exports to Anchorage, and intends to expand to become a year round source of Bethel produce. Listen to Tim's keynote address on "Sustainable Agriculture in Rural Alaska," recorded at the Bioneers in Alaska conference on October 16, 2011.KSKA: Thursday 11/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb2ce90000As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Since the days of the Pioneer Colonists, the Matanuska Valley has been the heart of Alaska's agriculture industry. But changing times demand updated means of production and processing. Today's consumers are increasingly calling for for fresh, locally grown foods, and that is encouraging some growers to look toward expansion, but the lack of a central processing and production center could be holding them back. Is it time to push for a Valley Agricultural Processing and Development Center? KSKA: Monday 10/17 at 1:00 pm & Saturday 10/22 at 6:30 pm