00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb31a20000Tim Meyers, Meyers Farm, Bethel, Alaska. Photo: Meyers Farm websiteIn what many would consider the least likely location for a farm, Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska is thriving and according to owner Tim Meyers, Bethel soil just might be "the last good fertile ground on our planet." Meyers Farm now exports to Anchorage, and intends to expand to become a year round source of Bethel produce. Listen to Tim's keynote address on "Sustainable Agriculture in Rural Alaska," recorded at the Bioneers in Alaska conference on October 16, 2011.KSKA: Thursday 11/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen