Processing Center in Limbo For Valley Veggies

Since the days of the Pioneer Colonists, the Matanuska Valley has been the heart of Alaska's agriculture industry. But changing times demand updated means of production and processing. Today's consumers are increasingly calling for for fresh, locally grown foods, and that is encouraging some growers to look toward expansion, but the lack of a central processing and production center could be holding them back. Is it time to push for a Valley Agricultural Processing and Development Center?

BROADCAST: Monday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m.

