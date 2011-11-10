Tim Meyers, Meyers Farm. Bethel, Alaska. Photo: Meyers Farm website

In what many would consider the least likely location for a farm, Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska is thriving and according to owner Tim Meyers, Bethel soil just might be "the last good fertile ground on our planet." Meyer Farms now exports to Anchorage, and intends to expand to become a year round source of Bethel produce. Listen to Tim's keynote address on "Sustainable Agriculture in Rural Alaska," recorded at the Bioneers in Alaska conference on October 16, 2011.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 10, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Sunday, October 16, 2011 at University of Alaska Anchorage, Wendy Williamson auditorium

SPEAKER: Tim Meyers, owner Meyers Farm, Bethel

EVENT HOST: Bioneers in Alaska



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)