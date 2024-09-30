-
Ketchikan planes in mid-air crash both had equipment designed to help avert collisions. What went wrong?How the planes' GPS transponders were or weren't working is a question investigators will explore, they said Wednesday.
What do drones bring to mind? Privacy and safety issues. We'll talk about both of those important topics, and will extend the conversation to the work drones can do for us. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
A program created a decade ago to reduce the extraordinary death toll of Alaska plane crashes reached a milestone with a recent study that found pilot deaths down 57%. How did regulators, operators and scientists crack the safety puzzle? And what more can we do to reduce crashes of the small planes that are basic transportation over most of Alaska?KSKA: Wednesday, 1/11 at 2:00pm
An Aniak pilot dies while trying to land in the dark in blowing snow conditions. An Aniak pilot died in a plane crash Tuesday night. Stephen Hill, who is the owner of Inland Aviation, was flying a Cessna 207 to Chuathbaluk, when he crashed.
On Thursday, congress was finally able to end a two-week partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
Furloughed workers are breathing a sigh of relief after Congress threw together a bipartisan deal today to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration’s funding.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.
Congress may have sorted out a plan to raise the debt limit this week, but it’s in danger of leaving the Federal Aviation Administration in partial shut-down mode for the next month.