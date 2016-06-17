Drones in Alaska

Mention the word drones, and what comes to mind? Privacy is a big one. Safety in the air is another.

I mention this topic to friends, and immediately they start talking about their concern over being spied upon, or their fear that an inexperienced drone operator might accidentally fell a major aircraft in the skies (not to mention the possibility of an intentional effort.) The unknown—and drones are still very unknown—scares people a lot.

On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll cover both aspects, but we’ll also extend the conversation to what this technology means for the future. What do drones make possible? In Alaska’s new strained economic climate, how might drones play into economic diversity for the state? How do hobbyists use their drones? What commercial possibilities emerge that have never been thought of before?

We’ll open up the world of drones with a panel of Alaskans who know the space, know the issues and see the possibilities. From privacy to potential, together we'll explore the emerging world of drone flight.

Rep. Shelley Hughes, co-founder of the Legislative Task Force on Unmanned Space Systems

Alaska Drone Racing League, organizational meeting June 26, 3 pm, 301 Calista Court, 2nd floor conference room.

