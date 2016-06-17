Drones in Alaska
Mention the word drones, and what comes to mind? Privacy is a big one. Safety in the air is another.
I mention this topic to friends, and immediately they start talking about their concern over being spied upon, or their fear that an inexperienced drone operator might accidentally fell a major aircraft in the skies (not to mention the possibility of an intentional effort.) The unknown—and drones are still very unknown—scares people a lot.
On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll cover both aspects, but we’ll also extend the conversation to what this technology means for the future. What do drones make possible? In Alaska’s new strained economic climate, how might drones play into economic diversity for the state? How do hobbyists use their drones? What commercial possibilities emerge that have never been thought of before?
We’ll open up the world of drones with a panel of Alaskans who know the space, know the issues and see the possibilities. From privacy to potential, together we'll explore the emerging world of drone flight.
Your calls and questions are always welcome!
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
In-studio:
- Sam Vanderaal, co-founder commercial drone company Aquilo
- Ryan Marlow, Alaska Aerial Media and high school education programs
- Steve Colligan, Precision Flight Devices, Academy of Model Aeronautics, Alaska Drone Racing League
By phone:
- Rep. Shelley Hughes, co-founder of the Legislative Task Force on Unmanned Space Systems
LINKS:
- Know Before You Fly, premier info site on unmanned flight
- Federal Aviation Administration, unmanned aircraft systems info site
- Alaskadrones.org, a legislative task force website providing public information on the laws applicable to unmanned aircraft systems, organized by Rep. Shelley Hughes and Sen. Peter Micciche
- Drones take over, CBS News drone stories
- Drone development in Alaska still on track, KTVA news, 3-30-2015
- Video examples of how drones are used in Alaska, courtesy Alaska Aerial Media
- This high school is bringing drones into the classroom, Alaska Dispatch News, 5-23-2016
EVENTS:
- Alaska Drone Racing League, organizational meeting June 26, 3 pm, 301 Calista Court, 2nd floor conference room.
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 22, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 22, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
