What do you need to know about your voting options? How secure are the systems in place and what will the process be for counting ballots after November 3rd? State elections officials join us to clarify the voting process
Republican voters in 12 states went to the polls to indicate which of the Republican candidates they want for the 2016 presidential race. On this week's Alaska Edition, we review the results of the Republican poll, and what impact Alaska's support may or may not have on a national level. Listen Now:
Y-K Delta House Representative Bob Herron will be the Whip for the Majority Caucus this January. Herron and the Republican-led caucus just finished two days of organization meetings. As Majority Whip, the District 38 Democrat is charged with making sure there is effective communication in the caucus.
The Legislative Ethics Committee today (Thursday) partially resolved a question from candidates and voters concerned about their representation after the…
As of noon on April 10, the ACLU of Alaska says more than 150 voters had called or emailed them to report disenfranchisement during last week’s municipal election in Anchorage. They say the voters that contacted them represent at least 54 separate polling places where they encountered problems. The ACLU is presenting affidavits from the disenfranchised voters to the Anchorage Assembly, and pressing for an independent investigation.
The Municipal Attorney for Anchorage has issued an opinion on the validity of last week’s election. Attorney Dennis Wheeler says it’s unlikely that voting problems due to a ballot shortage will invalidate the election.
Elections were held in municipalities across the state yesterday except for Anchorage.
Today municipalities and boroughs across Alaska are holding local elections with some ballot items attracting statewide interest. Leading the list is the ballot initiative against the proposed Pebble Mine in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauAlaskans will not immediately know the extent of industry interest in either of Alaska’s natural gas pipelines until this…
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageThe primary campaign between Republican challenger Joe Miller and incumbent Lisa Murkowski for a place on the Republican…