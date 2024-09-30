APRN News - Alaska Politics

-
The newest member of the Alaska Capitol press corps isn't your average reporter -- he once made the news for posing for photos in a Speedo. But he's one of a growing number of political bloggers who are trying to fill in gaps left by Alaska's shrinking mainstream media.
The latest iteration of the governor’s budget cuts $136 million from the previous version.Download Audio
Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bill to permanently block the regulation for commercial vessels under 79 feet. Senate co-sponsors include Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, and California Democrat Barbara Boxer.Download Audio
On the Kenai Peninsula, the race for Borough Mayor is a crowded one this year, with a total of six candidates vying for the job.
Alaska’s Congressman Don Young says he applauds last night’s stand in the U.S. House not to raise the debt limit until the nation’s budget problems are dealt with, but he says politicians – including Republicans – are going about solving the fiscal woes all wrong.
Alaska’s future role in Missile Defense, the treatment of our veterans, the federal role in oil and gas development and coastal zone management are among the issues Senator Mark Begich has been working on.
There’s no word yet on whether a special session will be held next week to deal with the single issue of keeping the Coastal Management program alive. However Senate officials are meeting on Sunday to make a final decision.
A feature film about former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is coming out next month and will premiere in Iowa, according to the Chicago-based website Real…
President Obama has released a joint statement on the Arctic with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The two met today at the G-8 Summit in France. The two heads of state pledge to protect the rights of indigenous people on both sides of the Bering Strait, including access to subsistence resources.
The Sealaska Native Corporation was in Washington Wednesday making its case to select lands in the Tongass National Forest. It’s a fight that’s been going on for years, and one that’s caused intense controversy in southeast Alaska.