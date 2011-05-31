Congressional Issues with Senator Mark Begich

Alaska’s future role in Missile Defense, the treatment of our veterans, the federal role in oil and gas development and coastal zone management are among the issues Senator Mark Begich has been working on. He’ll be answering questions about these and other issues from Alaskans across the state and a live studio audience, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Steve Heimel, APRN

U.S. Senator Mark Begich

Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 31, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.