Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressional Issues with Senator Mark Begich

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 31, 2011 at 7:36 PM AKDT

Alaska’s future role in Missile Defense, the treatment of our veterans, the federal role in oil and gas development and coastal zone management are among the issues Senator Mark Begich has been working on.  He’ll be answering questions about these and other issues from Alaskans across the state and a live studio audience, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST:

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 31, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel