Alaska Economic Report

The transfer station is a central point for the city’s garbage trucks and residents to dump trash, but also offers opportunities to divert landfill waste.
Jenna Wright, the Anchorage Economic Development Corp.'s new head, says the city needs to become more desirable and affordable to workers.
Alaskans are set to receive $1,312 payouts, but the Legislature still can’t agree on how to determine that number in the long term.
Politicians are still confident in the pipeline project, even as a long timeline has export buyers looking for other options.
Petersburg's new trash contract comes with a 34% price hike, which would pile onto the community's already sky-high living expenses.
Processors recently announced a base price of just 50 cents per pound – the lowest price in decades, when adjusted for inflation.
Women have been making inroads in the traditionally male-dominated industry, with female leaders apparently concentrated in Alaska.
Heather’s Choice makes premium dehydrated meals for hikers or anyone on the go, and is continuing to grow its presence in the Lower 48.
“I’m extremely worried about my patients being able to find new primary care,” said Dr. Alexa Rodin, who's among the doctors leaving.
The plant will focus on automation, renewable energy and on 100% protein capture — being so efficient that not a scrap of fish is wasted.