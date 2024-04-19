Brian Venua
Kavik Skonberg, a high school junior, is being charged as an adult for multiple counts of first- and third-degree assault.
Cassandra Canaveral, one of five teens medevaced to Anchorage after the Nov. 10 blast, says community support gives her hope.
Other port and maritime projects in Dillingham, Hoonah, Juneau, Kodiak and Saint Paul will receive about half of the funds.
“Thankfully, at this point, nobody has died from this — this tragic incident," said a trooper spokesman.
2023 in particular marked one of the worst years for commercial fishermen in modern history.
The Kodiak plant is the last to change hands after Trident moved to sell a third of its Alaska facilities starting last year.
Coast Guard officials call the rescue swimmer's June 25 death "a tragedy," urging comrades to use stress management resources on base.
Kodiak held a block party to mark the "Trusty Tusty's" diamond anniversary, with officials sharing updates about her replacement.
Seafood companies and fishermen often target multiple species to reduce their risk, but the current price collapse is happening almost across the board.
Fan Con, Kodiak's annual culture convention, offers a glimpse into decades-deep collections of comic books in the island community.