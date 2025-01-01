Riley Board
The Peninsula Clarion will go from two weekly issues to one, as new owner Carpenter Media Group executes layoffs at other papers.
The declaration releases federal relief funds for affected fishers and related businesses. It follows one this spring for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
River Aspelund, accused of killing his mother in 2022, had challenged his antipsychotic medication by Alaska Psychiatric Institute staff.
If it’s built, Donlin would be one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the world, powered by a gas pipeline stretching to Cook Inlet.
The Kenai City Council unanimously repealed three ordinances Wednesday, as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a homelessness case this summer.
Senate Bill 93, signed into law last month by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, increases the maximum payout from the fishermen’s fund to $15,000.
Kenai Police Chief David Ross says the three items are outdated, unenforceable and may even violate individual rights.
Economist Sam Tappen said the Kenai Peninsula has fared better than the rest of the state in rebounding from the post-pandemic recession.
The federal decision comes after the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council was tasked with choosing a new management plan, but took no action.
Carpenter Media Group and Canadian investors now own the Empire, the Clarion and the Homer News among more than 100 publications in the sale.