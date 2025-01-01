Michael Fanelli
-
The lead chaplain at PeaceHealth Medical Center said navigating grief requires naming what you've lost, and what you need to move forward.
-
The major disaster declaration opens up FEMA funding to help pay for the cleanup and repair costs to the city of Ketchikan.
-
The tree made a pit stop in Ketchikan as it began the long journey to Washington, D.C., drawing a huge crowd of onlookers.
-
The dogs were trapped in a collapsed home for nearly a week after the Aug. 25 landslide, until they were found and saved unharmed.
-
The longtime city worker died helping clear storm drains on his day off. Friends say his commitment was central to his character.
-
Jeffrey Walls has agreed to retire effective Sept. 9, the day before his trial for five misdemeanor assault charges was set to begin.
-
The borough announced Thursday that all but $23.84 of the lost funds had been deposited back into a borough account.
-
One flight was diverted to Ketchikan Saturday due to a man with chest pains, hours before a second plane needed more oxygen for its flight.
-
First City Homeless Services served its last meal on June 14, leaving a void for the hundreds who relied on it.
-
Spruce Root partnered with Alaska Power & Telephone to secure the $2.5 million award, which will also support a technician training program.