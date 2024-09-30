"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

